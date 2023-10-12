Business

    • S&P/TSX composite down 100 points, U.S. stock markets mixed

    TORONTO -

    Canada's main stock index posted a triple-digit decline in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the base metal, telecommunication and utility sectors, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

    The S&P/TSX composite index was down 100.78 points at 19,563.06.

    In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 62.95 points at 33,741.92. The S&P 500 index was up 1.77 points at 4,378.72, while the Nasdaq composite was up 38.94 points at 13,698.62.

    The Canadian dollar traded for 73.20 cents US compared with 73.51 cents US on Wednesday.

    The November crude contract was up US$1.13 at US$84.62 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down a penny at US$3.37 per mmBTU.

    The December gold contract was down US$2.80 at US$1,884.50 an ounce and the December copper contract was down three cents at US$3.59 a pound.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2023.

