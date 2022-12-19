S&P/TSX composite down 100 points, U.S. stock markets also trade lower

TORONTO -

Canada's main stock index was down 100 points in late-morning trading as losses in the technology and base metal sectors helped lead a broad-based decline, while U.S. stock markets also pulled back.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 100.17 points at 19,343.11.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 12.64 points at 32,907.82. The S&P 500 index was down 17.71 points at 3,834.65, while the Nasdaq composite was down 121.29 points at 10,584.12.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.15 cents US compared with 73.06 cents US on Friday.

The February crude contract was unchanged at US$74.46 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down 63 cents at US$5.97 per mmBTU (million British thermal units).

The February gold contract was down US$6.50 at US$1,793.70 an ounce and the March copper contract was up a penny at US$3.77 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 19, 2022.