TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index dipped on concerns about rising COVID-19 infections even though the materials sector surged with the price of gold hitting a near nine-year high.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 74.17 points at 15,595.50.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 396.85 points at 25,890.18. The S&P 500 index was down 34.40 points at 3,145.32, while the Nasdaq composite was down 89.76 points at 10,343.89.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.62 cents US compared with 73.84 cents US on Monday.

The August crude contract was down one cent at US$40.62 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was up 4.6 cents at nearly US$1.88 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$16.40 at US$1,809.90 an ounce and the September copper contract was up 2.25 cents at nearly US$2.80 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 7, 2020.