S&P/TSX composite creeps higher in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets up

Canada's main stock index crept higher in late-morning trading, boosted by strength in the energy and base metal stocks, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 4.90 points at 20,019.99.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 350.58 points at 34,329.91. The S&P 500 index was up 31.36 points at 4,403.95, while the Nasdaq composite was up 72.27 points at 13,698.75.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.51 cents US compared with 75.20 cents US on Wednesday.

The August crude contract was up US$1.59 at US$70.05 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up 20 cents at US$2.54 per mmBTU (million British thermal units).

The August gold contract was down US$4.20 at US$1,964.70 an ounce and the July copper contract was up two cents at US$3.89 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2023.