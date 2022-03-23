S&P/TSX composite creeps higher in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets down

TORONTO -

Canada's main stock index crept higher into record territory as gains in the energy and base metal sectors were offset in part by a decline in the financial sector, while U.S. stock markets fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 3.46 points at 22,077.81.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was was down 243.25 points at 34,564.21. The S&P 500 index was down 15.06 points at 4,496.55, while the Nasdaq composite was down 16.85 points at 14,091.97.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.68 cents US compared with 79.44 cents US on Tuesday.

The May crude contract was up US$5.64 at US$114.91 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up 11 cents at US$5.30 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$10.20 at US$1,931.70 an ounce and the May copper contract was up six cents at US$4.76 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2022