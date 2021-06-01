TORONTO -- The S&P/TSX composite index was up more than 200 points in late-morning trading after cracking the 20,000-point level for the first time before pulling back slightly.

Canada's main stock index was up 213.72 points at 19,944.71 after trading as high as 20,014.70 earlier in the morning.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 119.41 points at 34,648.86. The S&P 500 index was up 3.05 points at 4,207.16, while the Nasdaq composite was down 38.29 points at 13,710.45.

The Canadian dollar traded for 83.24 cents US compared with 82.84 cents on Monday.

The July crude oil contract was up US$2.34 at US$68.66 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up 13 cents at US$3.11 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$6.00 at US$1,899.30 an ounce and the July copper contract was down a penny at US$4.67 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 1, 2021.