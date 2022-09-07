S&P/TSX composite closes higher along with U.S. markets despite oil price drop
Canada's main stock index closed up along with U.S. markets despite a drop in the price of oil that pushed energy stocks down.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 153.29 points at 19,241.44 as the Bank of Canada's three-quarters of a percentage point rate increase came in line with expectations.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average ended up 435.98 points at 31,581.28. The S&P 500 index was up 71.68 points at 3,979.87, while the Nasdaq composite was up 246.99 points at 11,791.90.
The Canadian dollar traded for 75.96 cents US compared with 76.11 cents US on Tuesday.
The October crude contract ended down US$4.94 at US$81.94 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was down 30 cents at US$7.84 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was up US$14.90 at US$1,727.80 an ounce and the December copper contract was down three cents at US$3.43 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 7, 2022.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Canadians vulnerable to 'payment shock' as debt, interest rates climb, experts say
Canadians are increasingly vulnerable to 'payment shock' as higher household debt levels collide with oversized interest rate hikes.
How another Bank of Canada interest rate hike could impact your mortgage
Another interest rate hike from the Bank of Canada means some Canadians could be spending a lot more on their monthly mortgage bills.
Average non-mortgage debt tops $21,000, up 2.4 per cent from last year, Equifax says
Equifax Canada says total consumer debt rose to $2.32 trillion in the second quarter, up 8.2 per cent compared with the same quarter last year.
Many Canadians are concerned about rising mortgage rates but aren't budgeting for them: survey
A new survey found that more than half of Canadians are nervous about being able to afford their mortgage payments as interest rates rise. But many are still not budgeting for them.
Bank of Canada expected to raise interest rate for fifth time
Inflation appears to have peaked but it's still running hot and a supersized rate hike from the Bank of Canada next week is widely expected. Some economists think Wednesday's hike could be the last for a while.
Simple tips to help you pay your mortgage (without cutting back on other essentials)
Keeping up with a monthly mortgage payment is becoming more difficult by the year. When combined with increasing inflation rates, owning a home has caused some Canadians to struggle with making their payments. Contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical, simple tips to help you pay your mortgage so you don't find yourself falling behind.
One in four Canadian millennials believe they will never own a home, survey finds
Despite the cooling housing market, 25 per cent of non-homeowner millennials in Canada still say they believe they will never own a home, according to a new survey.
ANALYSIS | Canadian wages tick up but still lag far behind inflation
A Statistics Canada report showed Canadians’ average weekly earnings increased 3.5 per cent in June 2022 compared with the same month last year. But wages are still less than half of the inflation rate which stands at 7.6 per cent.