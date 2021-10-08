S&P/TSX composite closes flat even as crude moves above US$80 and strong jobs report

TORONTO -

Canada's main stock index closed essentially unchanged even as crude oil prices surpassed US$80 for the first time in seven years and a strong September jobs report saw employment return to pre-pandemic levels for the first time.

The S&P/TSX composite index fell near the end of trading to gain just one-tenth of a point on the day to 20,416.31.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 8.69 points at 34,746.25. The S&P 500 index was down 8.42 points at 4,391.34 while the Nasdaq composite was down 74.48 points at 14,579.54.

The Canadian dollar traded for 80.12 cents US compared with 79.63 cents US on Thursday.

The November crude contract was up US$1.05 at US$79.35 per barrel after reaching a high of US$80.11, while the November natural gas contract was down 11.2 cents at nearly US$5.57 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$1.80 at US$1,757.40 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 3.2 cents at almost US$4.28 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2021.