S&P/TSX composite closes down more than 3% as commodities drop, U.S. markets down

A woman wearing a protective mask stands in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index in Tokyo, on May 9, 2022. (Eugene Hoshiko / AP) A woman wearing a protective mask stands in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index in Tokyo, on May 9, 2022. (Eugene Hoshiko / AP)

MORE Business News