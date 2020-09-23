TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index sank midweek as the materials sector lost ground with the price of gold falling to its lowest level in two months.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 325.78 points to 15,817.11.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 525.05 points at 26,763.13. The S&P 500 index lost 78.65 points at 3,236.92, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite fell by 330.65 points to 10,632.99.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.86 cents US compared with 75.13 cents US on Tuesday.

The November crude contract was up 13 cents at US$39.93 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was up 19.7 cents at US$2.79 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$39.20 at US$1,868.40 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 6.8 cents at US$2.99 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2020.