S&P/TSX composite closes down along with U.S. stock markets
Canada's main stock index closed at its lowest point since October last year as part of a pullback that saw sharper drops in U.S. markets.
The S&P/TSX composite index ended down 156.26 points at 19,020.92.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average closed down 430.97 points at 33,002.38. The S&P 500 index was down 58.94 points at 4,229.45, while the Nasdaq composite was down 248.31 points at 13,059.47.
The downward trend came after U.S. job opening data surprised to the upside, indicating continued strength in the economy and the potential need for interest rates to go higher.
Tuesday's report showed American employers were advertising 9.6 million job openings at the end of August, much higher than the 8.9 million that economists expected.
"This is a bit of a surprise increase to see that, and shows that the labour market is still tight," said Brianne Gardner, senior wealth manager with Velocity Investment Partners at Raymond James Ltd.
The news drove bond yields up and stocks down on increasing expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve would have to be more aggressive on interest rates as it looks to slow the strong economy that's helping keep inflation elevated.
"The market is now shifting back to interest rates, potentially keeping things higher for longer," said Gardner.
Challenges with inflation could also be compounded as crude prices remain elevated. The November crude contract was up 41 cents at US$89.23 per barrel, rebounding somewhat from a decline on Monday that put pressure on Canadian energy stocks.
The boost in the price of oil helped keep the TSX energy index in positive territory; industrials and telecoms also managed slight gains.
Financials on the TSX were especially under pressure with the index down 1.5 per cent, while information tech, utilities and metals also fell.
The November natural gas contract was up 11 cents at US$2.95 per mmBTU (million British thermal units). The December gold contract ended down US$5.70 at US$1,841.50 an ounce and the December copper contract was down two cents at US$3.62 a pound.
The potential for a further rate hike from the Fed also kept pressure on the Canadian dollar, which traded for 72.93 cents US compared with 73.96 cents US on Friday.
Markets could see increased volatility ahead as October has historically shown to have larger market swings, said Gardner, leaving her to be positioned defensively for the weeks ahead.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2023.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Statistics Canada says household debt ratio down in Q2 as income grew
Statistics Canada says the amount Canadians owe relative to how much they earn fell in the second quarter as disposable income comfortably outpaced the growth in debt and demand for mortgages fell.
How electric vehicle insurance compares to gasoline-powered vehicles
As Canada ushers in the era of electric vehicles, here's what costs and factors you should consider before making the switch.
OPINION 6 ways to prepare your finances for a potential recession
Despite Canada's economic resilience in the face of rising interest rates, it's still important to be prepared in case a recession hits. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical tips and actionable advice to better weather any economic storm.
Back-to-school: Parents offer tips on how they save during annual shopping spree
A new survey found 46 per cent of Canadians are more worried about their finances during this back-to-school season than in previous years.
opinion Canada can dodge a recession, but it could still happen; here's why
In his column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines how Canada might avoid a recession, as well as some risks that could contribute to one.
Budgeting important part of RESP spending plan as students head to school
Parents across the country are getting ready to tap into registered education savings plans to help pay for their children's post-secondary schooling this fall.
Turning to dollar stores for groceries? Here's what a dietician recommends
As Canadians continue to feel the financial toll of inflation while grocery shopping, one registered dietitian offers practical tips for cutting costs at dollar stores, without compromising nutrition.
OPINION Financial tips for newcomers to Canada, from an expert
For those who have recently immigrated to Canada, it's important to learn the basics of how the country's financial system works. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some financial tips around how to open a bank account, build your credit and file your taxes as a newcomer.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
McCarthy becomes the first U.S. speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote
U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was voted out of the job Tuesday in an extraordinary showdown, a first in U.S. history that was forced by a contingent of hard-right conservatives and threw the House and its Republican leadership into chaos.
DEVELOPING CN experiencing network-wide system failure; Via, GO and other trains affected
Canadian National Railway Co. is experiencing a network-wide system failure that is affecting Via, GO and other trains in Ontario.
Parks Canada reveals additional details about deadly bear attack in Banff
The couple and dog mauled and killed by a grizzly bear in the backcountry of Banff National Park late last week did everything right, Parks Canada says.
Blue Jays give up Wild Card opener in 3-1 loss to Twins
The Toronto Blue Jays opened the American League wild-card series today with a 3-1 loss to the Minnesota Twins.
Poilievre defends Truth and Reconciliation Day post, calls criticism 'appalling politicization'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is defending the caption on photos he posted to social media on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation after Liberal cabinet minister Marc Miller accused him of misidentifying Inuit people as Algonquin.
A bus crash near Italian city of Venice kills at least 21 people, including Ukrainian tourists
A bus carrying foreign tourists including Ukrainians crashed near the Italian city of Venice when it fell from an elevated street Tuesday, killing at least 21 people and injuring 18 others, authorities said.
Liberal Greg Fergus makes history, elected first Black House Speaker
Liberal MP Greg Fergus is Canada's new House of Commons Speaker, following a secret ranked ballot election on Tuesday. It is a day for the political history books as Fergus, once a parliamentary page, becomes the first Black Canadian to hold the prestigious role.
After a four-week campaign, Manitobans to decide on Tories' bid for a third term
Manitobans are to make history today as they cast final ballots in an election that has followed four weeks of promises, debates and controversial advertisements.
MK-ULTRA mind-control experiments: Quebec high court says U.S. has immunity in Canada
The United States government cannot be sued in Canada for its alleged role in infamous brainwashing experiments at a Montreal psychiatric hospital, Quebec's Court of Appeal ruled this week.
Canada
-
Parks Canada reveals additional details about deadly bear attack in Banff
The couple and dog mauled and killed by a grizzly bear in the backcountry of Banff National Park late last week did everything right, Parks Canada says.
-
Politician faces fine for returning to Yellowknife during wildfire evacuation
A member of the Northwest Territories legislature is facing a fine and a reprimand for returning to Yellowknife while it was evacuated during recent wildfires.
-
LIVE UPDATES: Election Day in Manitoba
Today is the Manitoba Provincial Election.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING CN experiencing network-wide system failure; Via, GO and other trains affected
Canadian National Railway Co. is experiencing a network-wide system failure that is affecting Via, GO and other trains in Ontario.
-
Parents want arrest after son 'deliberately kicked' in neck during Edmonton hockey game
A Junior C hockey player says he is lucky to be alive after his neck was sliced open by a hockey skate last week in an act his parents believe – and the referee ruled – was an intentional kick.
-
After a four-week campaign, Manitobans to decide on Tories' bid for a third term
Manitobans are to make history today as they cast final ballots in an election that has followed four weeks of promises, debates and controversial advertisements.
World
-
U.S., asked about Sikh separatist groups, says it respects free speech
The State Department on Tuesday said the United States respects the right to freedom of speech and assembly of individuals when asked about American factions of the movement for a Sikh separatist state that has long frustrated India.
-
Shooting at major Bangkok shopping mall kills 2 people, and a teen suspect is arrested
A teenage boy with a handgun opened fire inside a major shopping mall in the center of Thailand's capital Tuesday afternoon, killing two people before being apprehended, authorities said.
-
A bus crash near Italian city of Venice kills at least 21 people, including Ukrainian tourists
A bus carrying foreign tourists including Ukrainians crashed near the Italian city of Venice when it fell from an elevated street Tuesday, killing at least 21 people and injuring 18 others, authorities said.
-
The UN food agency says that 1 in 5 children who arrive in South Sudan from Sudan are malnourished
At least one in five children arriving in South Sudan from Sudan are malnourished and more than 90 per cent of arrivals haven't eaten in days, the UN food agency said Tuesday.
-
North Dakota lawmaker killed in plane crash had recently earned commercial pilot's license
A North Dakota lawmaker who died in a plane crash along with his wife and two young sons had recently received his commercial pilot's license with hopes of one day working for a major airline, a Senate colleague said.
-
New York City mayor heads to Latin America with message for asylum seekers: 'We are at capacity'
New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday said he will travel to Latin America to discourage people from seeking asylum in the city as it struggles to handle a massive influx of migrants that have overwhelmed its shelter system and strained financial resources.
Politics
-
Liberal Greg Fergus makes history, elected first Black House Speaker
Liberal MP Greg Fergus is Canada's new House of Commons Speaker, following a secret ranked ballot election on Tuesday. It is a day for the political history books as Fergus, once a parliamentary page, becomes the first Black Canadian to hold the prestigious role.
-
Nijjar fallout: India reportedly tells Canada to bring home 'dozens' of its diplomats
Canada needs diplomats in India to help navigate the 'extremely challenging' tensions between the two countries, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday in response to demands that Ottawa repatriate dozens of its envoys.
-
Independent MP Han Dong says he's still awaiting word if he can rejoin Liberal caucus
Independent MP Han Dong said on Tuesday that he's still waiting for word on whether or not he can return to the Liberal caucus, but he hopes it will happen as soon as possible.
Health
-
'Unrelenting' fast-food ads using privacy 'loopholes' to target children: study
A first-of-its-kind study by the University of Ottawa has discovered a lack of information on what data and information is collected on children from food service apps.
-
Adolescent ER visits in Ontario for eating disorders saw big jump during pandemic: study
The biggest jump in Ontario emergency room visits and hospitalizations for eating disorders during the first 30 months of the pandemic was seen in adolescents aged 10 to 17, according to a new study.
-
U.S. announces sweeping action against Chinese fentanyl supply chain producers
The Biden administration took aim Tuesday at the fentanyl trafficking threat, announcing a series of indictments and sanctions against Chinese companies and executives blamed for importing the chemicals used to make the deadly drug.
Sci-Tech
-
3 scientists win Nobel Prize in physics for looking at electrons in atoms during split seconds
Three scientists won the Nobel Prize in physics on Tuesday for their work on how electrons move around the atom during the tiniest fractions of seconds, a field that could one day lead to better electronics or disease diagnoses.
-
Meta's Instagram, Facebook to charge EU users for ad-free service: source
Meta Platforms is looking to introduce ad-free subscription plans for Instagram and Facebook users in Europe, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
-
How are ancient Roman and Mayan buildings still standing? Scientists are unlocking their secrets
Ancient builders across the world created structures that are still standing today, thousands of years later -- from Roman engineers who poured thick concrete sea barriers, to Maya masons who crafted plaster sculptures to their gods, to Chinese builders who raised walls against invaders.
Entertainment
-
Late-night shows return after writers strike as actors resume talks that could end their standoff
Late-night talk shows are returning Monday after a five-month absence brought on by the Hollywood writers strike, while actors completed the first day of talks that could end their own long work walk-off.
-
Mariah Carey is going on a Christmas tour. Here's when it comes to Toronto
Mariah Carey is bringing Christmas to Toronto a bit earlier this year.
-
A second U.K. police force is looking into allegations of sexual offences committed by Russell Brand
A second British police force is looking into sexual offences allegedly committed by actor and comedian Russell Brand, British media reported Monday.