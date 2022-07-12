S&P/TSX composite closes at 15-month low as crude oil drops on recession fears

S&P/TSX composite closes at 15-month low as crude oil drops on recession fears

A man wearing a face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, July 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) A man wearing a face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, July 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

MORE Business News

YOUR FINANCES

PERSONAL FINANCE

PERSONAL FINANCE | At what income should you feel comfortable hiring a cleaner?

There's no better feeling than coming home to a sparkling clean house or apartment. Although with many Canadians' hectic lifestyles, finding the time is often challenging. That’s when it might be time to hire a cleaner. But how do you know if you can afford one? Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew breaks it down for CTVNews.ca.

At what income should you feel comfortable hiring a cleaner? (Karolina Grabowska/Pexels)