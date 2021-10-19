S&P/TSX composite climbs to top 21,000 for the first time, U.S. markets also up
Canada's main stock index was in record territory as it topped 21,000 for the first time, as gains in the technology sector helped boost it higher, while U.S. stock markets also rose.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 70.48 points at 21,055.85.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 179.10 points at 35,437.71. The S&P 500 index was up 28.49 points at 4,514.95, while the Nasdaq composite was up 86.53 points at 15,108.34.
The Canadian dollar traded for 80.92 cents US compared with 80.78 cents US on Monday.
The December crude contract was up 46 cents at US$82.15 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down a penny at US$4.98 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was up US$6.20 at US$1,771.90 an ounce and the December copper contract was down a penny at US$4.71 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2021
UPDATED | Haiti gang wants US$17 million ransom for kidnapped American, Canadian missionaries
The gang that kidnapped a group of 17 American and Canadian missionaries in Haiti has asked for US$1 million each for their release, a top Haitian official told CNN Tuesday. The 16 American citizens and one Canadian were kidnapped by the powerful '400 Mawozo' gang on Saturday.
'We have made the impossible possible': Calgary, Edmonton celebrate mayoral firsts
Alberta's two major cities are set to make history in their mayoral races after Monday's municipal elections across the province.
Train riders held up phones as woman was raped, Philadelphia police say
A man charged with raping a woman on a commuter train just outside of Philadelphia harassed her for more than 40 minutes while multiple people held up their phones to seemingly record the assault without intervening, authorities said.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford refuses to apologize for comments about immigration
Ontario Premier Doug Ford refused to apologize for comments he made about immigrants coming to the province 'to collect the dole,' instead saying that he is 'pro immigration.'
'I feel a great responsibility': Meet Liberal Rechie Valdez, Canada's first Filipina MP
Rechie Valdez has turned self-described 'side hustles' into full-time focuses as an entrepreneur, and is now taking on a new challenge: Liberal MP for Mississauga-Streetsville. In taking her seat in the House of Commons next month as one of 50 rookies elected, she'll also be making history as Canada's first federally-elected Filipina MP.
'My heart broke': Metro Vancouver woman whose dog arrived dead after flight wants answers, action from airline
A Metro Vancouver woman is looking for answers following the untimely death of her dog aboard a flight last summer.
Quick-thinking hikers unravel turbans to help with rescue at Metro Vancouver park
A group of quick-thinking young men were forced to get creative by using their turbans as a makeshift rope to help rescue a pair of hikers in a Metro Vancouver park earlier this month.
Rising cost of living, burden of COVID-19 forcing Canadians further into debt: survey
A new survey suggests that the rising cost of living and the added burden of COVID-19 are forcing Canadians further into debt.
BREAKING | 'I'm heartbroken by this': Celine Dion delays opening of Las Vegas shows due to medical reasons
Just weeks before Céline Dion was set to return to the stage in Las Vegas, the Quebec superstar is delaying her show due to "unforeseen medical symptoms," her team said in a news release.
