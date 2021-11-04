S&P/TSX composite climbs to record high as gold rises on slow path to rate hikes

TORONTO -

Canada's main stock index set record highs as strong earnings drove gains by individual companies and the price of gold rose as global central banks are in no hurry to raise interest rates.

The S&P/TSX composite index gained 77.03 points to a record close of 21,342.13.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 33.35 points at 36,124.23. The S&P 500 index was up 19.49 points at 4,680.06, while the Nasdaq composite was up 128.73 points at 15,940.31.

The Canadian dollar traded for 80.33 cents US compared with 80.53 cents US on Wednesday.

The December crude oil contract was down US$2.05 at US$78.81 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up 4.6 cents at US$5.72 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$29.60 at US$1,793.50 an ounce and the December copper contract was essentially flat at US$4.32 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2021.