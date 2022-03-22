S&P/TSX composite climbs higher into record territory, U.S. stock markets up

TORONTO -

Gains in the technology sector helped lead Canada's main stock index higher into record territory for another day, while U.S. stock markets also rose in late-morning trading.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 88.99 points at 22,098.12.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 230.35 points at 34,783.34. The S&P 500 index was up 49.95 points at 4,511.13, while the Nasdaq composite was up 275.06 points at 14,113.52.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.29 cents US compared with 79.41 cents US on Monday.

The May crude contract was down 81 cents at US$109.16 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up 15 cents at US$5.05 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$15.30 at US$1,914.20 an ounce and the May copper contract was unchanged at US$4.71 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 22, 2022