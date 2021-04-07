TORONTO -- Gains in the telecommunications and base metals sectors helped lift Canada's main stock index higher in early trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 24.53 points at 19,128.67.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 66.25 points at 33,496.49. The S&P 500 index was up 3.41 points at 4,077.35, while the Nasdaq composite was down 39.00 points at 13,659.38.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.31 cents US compared with 79.62 cents US on Tuesday.

The May crude oil contract was down 28 cents at US$59.05 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up three cents at US$2.48 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$6.60 at US$1,736.40 an ounce and the May copper contract was down six cents at US$4.05 a pound.