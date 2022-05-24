S&P/TSX composite climbs despite big declines by tech and health care sectors

This July 30, 2019, file photo shows an introduction page for Snapchat shown in a mobile phone displayed at Apple's App Store in Chicago. (AP Photo/Amr Alfiky, File) This July 30, 2019, file photo shows an introduction page for Snapchat shown in a mobile phone displayed at Apple's App Store in Chicago. (AP Photo/Amr Alfiky, File)

MORE Business News