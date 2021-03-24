TORONTO -- Gains in the energy sector helped boost Canada's main stock index in late-morning trading as the price of oil topped US$60 per barrel again and U.S. stock markets climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 105.15 points at 18,774.95.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 283.95 points at 32,707.10. The S&P 500 index was up 23.42 points at 3,933.94, while the Nasdaq composite was up 6.94 points at 13,234.64.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.66 cents US compared with 79.61 cents US on Tuesday.

The May crude oil contract was up US$2.69 at US$60.45 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up two cents US$2.58 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$3.30 at US$1,728.40 an ounce and the May copper contract was up a penny at US$4.09 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 24, 2021