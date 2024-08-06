S&P/TSX composite catches up on Wall St. selloff while U.S. stocks rebound

Canada's main stock index fell more than one per cent Tuesday, playing catch-up while U.S. stock markets regained some of the ground lost in a big plunge Monday when the Toronto market was closed.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 248.27 points at 21,979.36.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 294.39 points at 38,997.66. The S&P 500 index was up 53.70 points at 5,240.03, while the Nasdaq composite was up 166.77 points at 16,366.85.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.50 cents US compared with 72.16 cents US on Friday.

The September crude oil contract was up 26 cents at US$73.20 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was up seven cents at US$2.01 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$12.80 at US$2,431.60 an ounceand the September copper contract was up three cents at US$4.03 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2024.