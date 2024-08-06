Business

    • S&P/TSX composite catches up on Wall St. selloff while U.S. stocks rebound

    The S&P/TSX composite index screen is seen at the TMX Market Centre in Toronto on Nov. 11, 2022. (Tijana Martin / The Canadian Press) The S&P/TSX composite index screen is seen at the TMX Market Centre in Toronto on Nov. 11, 2022. (Tijana Martin / The Canadian Press)
    Share

    Canada's main stock index fell more than one per cent Tuesday, playing catch-up while U.S. stock markets regained some of the ground lost in a big plunge Monday when the Toronto market was closed.

    The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 248.27 points at 21,979.36.

    In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 294.39 points at 38,997.66. The S&P 500 index was up 53.70 points at 5,240.03, while the Nasdaq composite was up 166.77 points at 16,366.85.

    The Canadian dollar traded for 72.50 cents US compared with 72.16 cents US on Friday.

    The September crude oil contract was up 26 cents at US$73.20 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was up seven cents at US$2.01 per mmBTU.

    The December gold contract was down US$12.80 at US$2,431.60 an ounceand the September copper contract was up three cents at US$4.03 a pound.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH LIVE

    WATCH LIVE Kamala Harris reveals pick for running mate ahead of U.S. election

    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris picked Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to be her running mate on Tuesday, turning to an affable longtime politician who Democrats hope can keep newfound party unity alive in a campaign barrelling toward Election Day.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    N.S. artist transforms cloud formations into clay art

    Judy Gordon was travelling in Newfoundland last spring, looking for inspiration. The Nova Scotia-based artist was booked for a solo exhibition in Halifax in August and she needed a subject or idea to transform into something eye-catching and striking for patrons.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News