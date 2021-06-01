TORONTO -- The S&P/TSX composite index briefly cracked the 20,000-point level for the first time on a surge in the key energy sector after OPEC gave an optimistic outlook for global demand.

Canada's main stock index closed up 245.02 points to 19,976.01 after trading as high as 20,022.13 before the close.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 45.86 points at 34,575.31. The S&P 500 index was down 2.07 points at 4,202.04, while the Nasdaq composite was down 12.26 points at 13,736.48.

The Canadian dollar traded for 83.06 cents US compared with 82.84 cents on Monday.

The July crude oil contract was up US$1.40 at US$67.72 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up 11.8 cents at US$3.10 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down 30 cents at US$1,905.00 an ounce and the July copper contract was down 2.4 cents at US$4.65 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 1, 2021.