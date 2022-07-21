S&P/TSX composite bounces back after early pressure from lower oil prices
North American stock markets continued their July recoveries despite early pressure Thursday from lower crude oil prices and Europe's central bank raising interest rates for the first time in 11 years.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 42.18 points to 19,062.85.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 162.06 points at 32,036.90. The S&P 500 index was up 39.05 points at 3,998.95, while the Nasdaq composite was up 161.96 points at 12,059.61.
The Canadian dollar traded for 77.55 cents US compared with 77.62 cents on Wednesday.
The September crude contract was down US$3.53 at US$96.35 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was down 7.5 cents at US$7.93 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract was up US$13.20 at US$1,713.40 an ounce and the September copper contract was down 2.7 cents at US$3.30 per pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2022.
