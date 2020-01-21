TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index retreated from its record high levels in late-morning trading as the key energy, financial and industrial sectors pulled back.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 9.58 points at 17,587.81.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 51.68 points at 29,296.42. The S&P 500 index was down 4.09 points at 3,325.53, while the Nasdaq composite was up 0.16 of a point at 9,389.10.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.50 cents US compared with an average of 76.61 cents US on Monday.

The March crude contract was down 17 cents US$58.41 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was down 8.7 cents at US$1.92 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$1.80 at US$1,558.50 an ounce and the March copper contract was down 4.75 cents at US$2.80 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 21, 2020.