S&P/TSX composite and U.S. stock markets down in late-morning trading

TORONTO -

Canada's main stock index fell in late-morning trading amid losses in the base metals and health care sectors, while U.S. stock markets also moved lower.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 80.00 points at 21,212.96.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 374.29 points at 35,739.33. The S&P 500 index was down 32.63 points at 4,626.40, while the Nasdaq composite was down 70.08 points at 14,736.73.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.69 cents US compared with 80.10 cents US on Thursday.

The February crude oil contract was up 71 cents at US$82.83 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was down five cents at US$4.22 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down 80 cents at US$1,820.60 an ounce and the March copper contract was down 11 cents at US$4.44 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2022.