Russian church head: Smartphones could precede Antichrist
Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill, center, visits the Research Institute of Pediatric Oncology and Hematology to meet patients during Orthodox Christmas in Moscow, Russia, on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019. Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas on Jan. 7, in accordance with the Julian calendar. (Oleg Varov, Russian Orthodox Church Press Service via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, January 8, 2019 7:32AM EST
MOSCOW -- The head of the Russian Orthodox Church says the data-gathering capacity of devices such as smartphones risks bringing humanity closer to the arrival of the Antichrist.
In an interview shown Monday on state TV, Patriarch Kirill said the church does not oppose technological progress but is concerned that "someone can know exactly where you are, know exactly what you are interested in, know exactly what you are afraid of" and that such information could be used for centralized control of the world.
"Control from one point is a foreshadowing of the coming of Antichrist, if we talk about the Christian view. Antichrist is the person who will be at the head of the world wide web that controls the entire human race," he said.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- No word on progress after 2nd day of China-U.S. trade talks
- Russian church head: Smartphones could precede Antichrist
- MasterCard to drop name from logo, let circles stand alone
- Amazon emerges as most valuable U.S. firm amid market turmoil
- Company suspends operations at Mount Polley mine due to declining copper prices