Rupert Murdoch, whose creation of Fox News made him a force in American politics, is stepping down
Rupert Murdoch, the 92-year-old Australian media magnate whose creation of Fox News made him a force in American politics, is stepping down as leader of both Fox's parent company and his News Corp. media holdings.
- Top business headlines, all in one place
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
Fox said Thursday that Murdoch would become chairman emeritus of both companies, effective at board meetings in November. His son, Lachlan, will become News Corp. chairman and continue as chief executive officer of Fox Corp.
Lachlan Murdoch said that "we are grateful that he will serve as chairman emeritus and know he will continue to provide valued counsel to both companies."
Besides Fox News, Rupert Murdoch started the Fox broadcast network, the first to successfully challenge the Big Three of ABC, CBS and NBC, with shows like "The Simpsons." He is owner of The Wall Street Journal and the New York Post.
He slimmed down his corporate holdings with the 2019 sale of many entertainment assets to the Walt Disney Co. These included film production, rights to the Marvel comics, National Geographic and the cable network FX.
Fox News Channel has profoundly influenced television and the nation's politics since its start in 1996, making Murdoch a hero to some and pariah to others. The 24-hour network converted the power and energy of political talk radio to television. Within six years, it outrated CNN and MSNBC.
But it has been a rough year for Fox, which was forced to pay $787 million to settle a defamation lawsuit related to its coverage of false claims following the 2020 presidential election. Shortly after, Fox fired its most popular personality, Tucker Carlson.
Stock in Fox Corp., while positive this year, began to decline early in 2022, due in part to lawsuits and investor anxiety over the loss of viewers to smaller media outlets.
Murdoch vowed in a letter to employees that he would remain engaged at Fox.
"In my new role, I can guarantee you that I will be involved every day in the contest of ideas," Murdoch wrote. "Our companies are communities, and I will be an active member of our community. I will be watching our broadcasts with a critical eye, reading our newspapers and websites and books with much interest."
There was no immediate word on why Murdoch's announcement came now. Ironically, next week author and Murdoch biographer Michael Wolff is publishing a book, "The End of Fox News," speculating on what will happen to the network when the patriarch is gone.
Murdoch's announcement "seems a bit out of the blue as he has not shown a willingness to throw in the towel," said Paolo Pescatore, a media industry analyst and founder of PP Foresight. "Undoubtedly he will still be involved and not want to remove himself entirely given the media empire he has created. It is always hard to let go, even though we are not getting any younger."
Murdoch and his family, particularly children James, Lachlan, Elisabeth and Prudence, were said to be the model of the HBO show " Succession."
He built his empire from a single newspaper in Adelaide, Australia, inherited from his father and became a multi-billionaire. Forbes estimated the Murdoch family's net worth at roughly $19 billion in 2020.
While Murdoch never ran for political office, politicians in the United States and Britain anxiously sought his approval. He had a complicated relationship with Donald Trump. Wolff reported in 2018 that Murdoch had called Trump an "idiot," adding an expletive for emphasis, but Fox News is built with an audience that largely admires Trump.
Fox briefly seemed to tout the candidacy of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the current election cycle, but that has faded along with DeSantis' prospects.
For decades, Murdoch was one of the most powerful media figures in Britain, a market he entered after buying the tabloid News of the World in 1969. He reinvigorated Britain's stodgy newspaper scene with sex, scandal and celebrity and helped shake up television with satellite broadcaster Sky.
His clout has waned since the revelation more than a decade ago that employees of the News of the World had eavesdropped on phones and used other underhanded methods to get scoops on celebrities, politicians and royals. News Corp. owns the Times, Sunday Times and Sun newspapers, but News of the World closed and Murdoch sold his 40% stake in Sky when he failed to get complete control of the company.
Fox News went through a series of sexual harassment scandals in the 2010s, which led to top executive Roger Ailes and prime-time personality Bill O'Reilly being pushed out. Murdoch dismissed them as isolated instances that were "largely political because we're conservative."
Shares of News Corp. and Fox rose Thursday in early trading.
------
A previous version gave the incorrect publication timeline for the book "The End of Fox News."
--------
AP correspondents Kelvin Chan and Jill Lawless in London contributed to this report.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Statistics Canada says household debt ratio down in Q2 as income grew
Statistics Canada says the amount Canadians owe relative to how much they earn fell in the second quarter as disposable income comfortably outpaced the growth in debt and demand for mortgages fell.
How electric vehicle insurance compares to gasoline-powered vehicles
As Canada ushers in the era of electric vehicles, here's what costs and factors you should consider before making the switch.
OPINION 6 ways to prepare your finances for a potential recession
Despite Canada's economic resilience in the face of rising interest rates, it's still important to be prepared in case a recession hits. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical tips and actionable advice to better weather any economic storm.
Back-to-school: Parents offer tips on how they save during annual shopping spree
A new survey found 46 per cent of Canadians are more worried about their finances during this back-to-school season than in previous years.
opinion Canada can dodge a recession, but it could still happen; here's why
In his column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines how Canada might avoid a recession, as well as some risks that could contribute to one.
Budgeting important part of RESP spending plan as students head to school
Parents across the country are getting ready to tap into registered education savings plans to help pay for their children's post-secondary schooling this fall.
Turning to dollar stores for groceries? Here's what a dietician recommends
As Canadians continue to feel the financial toll of inflation while grocery shopping, one registered dietitian offers practical tips for cutting costs at dollar stores, without compromising nutrition.
OPINION Financial tips for newcomers to Canada, from an expert
For those who have recently immigrated to Canada, it's important to learn the basics of how the country's financial system works. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some financial tips around how to open a bank account, build your credit and file your taxes as a newcomer.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Freeland introduces bill to remove GST off rental developments, amend competition law
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland introduced legislation this morning that would remove GST charges from new rental developments and update the country's competition law.
In a first, RNA is recovered from extinct Tasmanian tiger
Researchers said on Tuesday they have recovered RNA from the desiccated skin and muscle of a Tasmanian tiger stored since 1891 at a museum in Stockholm.
This cognitive interface tech can understand intentions without users having to do anything at all
With technological advancements in voice command programs, it’s become a new normal for people to speak into their devices to operate their home appliances and gadgets. But a Canadian technology start-up is working on remoting devices without users needing to do anything at all.
First Bob Ross TV painting, completed in a half an hour, goes on sale for nearly US$10 million
A Minneapolis gallery is asking US$10 million for 'A Walk in the Woods,' the first of more than 400 paintings that Bob Ross produced on-air for his TV series 'The Joy of Painting.'
India suspends visa services for citizens of Canada, tells it to cut its diplomats
India halted all visa services for citizens of Canada and told it to reduce its diplomatic staffing Thursday as a rift widened between the countries after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said India may have been involved in the killing of a Canadian citizen.
ICC war crimes tribunal hobbles on despite hacking
The Netherlands-based International Criminal Court was operating on Thursday with disruptions to email, streaming and document-sharing after a hacking incident earlier in the week, sources and lawyers at the tribunal said.
Cutting obituary for B.C. man thanks karma for 'doing what she does best'
Few obituaries begin with the words, "I am pleased to announce" – but Amanda Denis believes in blunt honesty.
Fraud in auto, credit card, mortgage sectors rise amid interest rate hikes: Equifax
New data suggests an uptick in fraud in the auto, credit card and mortgage sectors is driven by growing financial pressures on consumers and by fraudsters using bold schemes.
From Centre Ice Conservatives to Canadian Future, a new federal party takes shape
The interim leader of Canada's newest federal party says he wants it to be an option for people who are tired of both the governing Liberals and the "rage farming" coming from the Conservatives.
Canada
-
Trudeau reiterates Canada is not looking to provoke or cause problems with India in diplomatic row over Sikh's killing
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has reiterated Canada is not looking to provoke or cause problems with India in diplomatic row over Sikh's killing.
-
Ottawa gives Food Banks Canada $17.9M for pilot to provide period products
The federal government has tasked Food Banks Canada with handing out free menstrual products to members of marginalized low-income communities.
-
Alberta set to release report on benefits, drawbacks of quitting Canada Pension Plan
Premier Danielle Smith is set to release a report that could lead to a vote on whether Alberta should ditch the Canada Pension Plan.
-
B.C. First Nation to provide update on probe of 3 residential school sites
A Fraser Valley, B.C., First Nation is expected to provide an update on its work into missing children and unmarked burials at three former residential school sites.
-
'I was so shook up': Ontario senior says she was charged nearly $3,000 for replacement garage door opener
An Ontario senior has a warning for homeowners after she says a contractor overcharged her, demanding thousands of dollars to replace her garage door opener.
-
It's already 'early season viewing' for fall colours. Here's why the leaves change
As fall quickly approaches, temperatures are starting to dip, a key component in the changing colour of leaves.
World
-
Zelenskyy makes his case at the U.S. Capitol for more war aid as Republican support softens
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy returned to Washington on Thursday for a whirlwind one-day visit, this time to face the Republicans now questioning the flow of American dollars that for 19 months has helped keep his troops in the fight against Russian forces.
-
ICC war crimes tribunal hobbles on despite hacking
The Netherlands-based International Criminal Court was operating on Thursday with disruptions to email, streaming and document-sharing after a hacking incident earlier in the week, sources and lawyers at the tribunal said.
-
UN reports says West Bank settler violence has displaced more than 1,100 Palestinians since 2022
Violence from Israeli settlers has displaced over 1,100 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank since 2022, according to a UN report released Thursday, with officials describing the exodus as unparalleled in recent years.
-
Talks held on Nagorno-Karabakh's fate as Azerbaijan claims full control of breakaway region
Representatives from Nagorno-Karabakh and the Azerbaijan government met Thursday for talks on the future of the breakaway region that Azerbaijan now claims to fully control following a military offensive this week.
-
Nine killed by unknown assailants in northern Ghana: local official
Nine people were killed and several injured in an ambush by unknown assailants in northern Ghana on Thursday morning, said Zubeiru Abdulai, head of the local district of Pusiga.
-
King Charles makes historic speech at French senate as he hails ‘indispensable’ U.K.-France relationship
King Charles III became the first British monarch to make a speech from France’s senate chamber on Thursday, praising the “indispensable relationship” between the U.K. and its neighbour which he said was “as firm as it has ever been.”
Politics
-
Trudeau reiterates Canada is not looking to provoke or cause problems with India in diplomatic row over Sikh's killing
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has reiterated Canada is not looking to provoke or cause problems with India in diplomatic row over Sikh's killing.
-
Freeland introduces bill to remove GST off rental developments, amend competition law
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland introduced legislation this morning that would remove GST charges from new rental developments and update the country's competition law.
-
India suspends visa services for citizens of Canada, tells it to cut its diplomats
India halted all visa services for citizens of Canada and told it to reduce its diplomatic staffing Thursday as a rift widened between the countries after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said India may have been involved in the killing of a Canadian citizen.
Health
-
COVID-19, overdoses drove overall increase in deaths in Canada: latest data
In 2021, overall deaths increased by one per cent compared to 2020 – an increase entirely due to more deaths among men, including more fatal overdose and COVID-19 deaths.
-
Ottawa gives Food Banks Canada $17.9M for pilot to provide period products
The federal government has tasked Food Banks Canada with handing out free menstrual products to members of marginalized low-income communities.
-
Gates Foundation commits $200 million to pay for medical supplies and contraception
The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation pledged $200 million to help save the lives of mothers and children during childbirth, as the largest American philanthropic donor throws its weight behind the issue during the non-profit's annual Goalkeepers conference on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.
Sci-Tech
-
In a first, RNA is recovered from extinct Tasmanian tiger
Researchers said on Tuesday they have recovered RNA from the desiccated skin and muscle of a Tasmanian tiger stored since 1891 at a museum in Stockholm.
-
Inside the delicate art of maintaining America's aging nuclear weapons
In an ultra-sterile room at a secure factory in Kansas City, U.S. government technicians refurbish the nation's nuclear warheads. The job is exacting: Each warhead has thousands of springs, gears and copper contacts that must work in conjunction to set off a nuclear explosion.
-
This cognitive interface tech can understand intentions without users having to do anything at all
With technological advancements in voice command programs, it’s become a new normal for people to speak into their devices to operate their home appliances and gadgets. But a Canadian technology start-up is working on remoting devices without users needing to do anything at all.
Entertainment
-
'Ahsoka' finds its long-lost fan favorites in a galaxy 'Far, Far Away'
A long-awaited moment finally arrived for 'Star Wars Rebels' fans in the sixth episode of 'Ahsoka,' marking the live-action debut of two fan favorites from that animated series.
-
WWE's 'Smackdown' moving from Fox to USA Network in new rights deal with NBCUniversal
WWE's popular television show, 'Friday Night Smackdown,' will be moving from Fox to USA Network next year under a new five-year domestic media rights partnership with NBCUniversal.
-
'Let's Get It On' songwriter's estate drops Ed Sheeran copyright verdict appeal
The heirs of a musician who co-wrote Marvin Gaye's 'Let's Get It On' have agreed to drop their appeal of a U.S. jury verdict clearing British pop star Ed Sheeran of allegations his song 'Thinking Out Loud' illegally copied Gaye's classic.