Ruble drops to more than 15-month low vs. dollar on political risk concerns

The Russian ruble slumped to a more than 15-month low against the dollar and euro on Friday, weighed down by domestic political risk concerns after an aborted armed mutiny over the weekend and lacking any support drivers.

By 10:00 GMT, the ruble was 0.8% weaker against the dollar at 88.25 after earlier hitting 88.6775, its weakest point since March 29, 2022.

It lost 0.7% to trade at 95.78 versus the euro after also hitting a 15-month low of 96.3225. It shed 0.6% against the yuan to 12.13, earlier clipping a more than 14-month low.

"The ruble continues to crumble," Alor Broker said in a note. "It lost another 1.4% in value yesterday, despite stabilizing oil.

"The target for the dollar-ruble pair of 90 is approaching and is likely to be reached."

Capital controls have helped insulate the ruble against geopolitics in the 16 months since Russia invaded Ukraine, but mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin's aborted weekend march toward Moscow reverberated through markets and left questions over President Vladimir Putin's grip on power.

The ruble lost a key support factor on Wednesday as a month-end tax period that typically sees exporters convert foreign currency revenues to meet local liabilities passed.

The Bank of Russia's Deputy Governor Alexei Zabotkin said reduced export revenues and the balance of payments were determining the ruble's weakening, which he said carried no risks to financial stability.

"But, certainly, the exchange rate dynamics will be taken into account at the next board meeting on the key rate in terms of clarifying the impact ... on inflation dynamics this year," the Interfax news agency quoted Zabotkin as saying on Friday.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.6% at $74.75 a barrel. Russian stock indexes were lower.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 1.3% to 994.0 points. The ruble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.4% lower at 2,784.6 points.

Shares in Gazprom dropped about 0.7% after the energy group's shareholders approved the board's recommendation against paying full-year 2022 dividends after allocating a half-year dividend of 1.2 trillion rubles (US$13.6 billion).

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Jamie Freed, Robert Birsel and Jane Merriman)