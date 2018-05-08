

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Royal Dutch Shell is selling its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. for about $4.3 billion.

The sale of more than 97 million shares represents Shell's entire interest in Canadian Natural, a roughly eight per cent stake in the company.

Shell said in a statement Monday night that proceeds from the sale will contribute to reducing net debt.

The sale is expected to complete on Wednesday.

Shell shares closed at $45.30 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday.

The company acquired the shares last year when it sold its Alberta oilsands assets to Canadian Natural for $11.1 billion in cash and stock.