The improvements are part of a $900 million program involving 10 ships in four years. (Royal Caribbean)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, June 26, 2018 7:23AM EDT
MIAMI -- Royal Caribbean has invested US$120 million in a 15-year-old ship as part of a plan to attract younger travellers with shorter cruises.
A company news release says the Mariner of the Seas arrived at its new home last week in PortMiami. The ship will offer 4-night weekday and 3-night weekend trips from Miami to the Bahamas. Its first voyage left Monday.
Besides restaurants and bars, other new attractions include a virtual reality bungee trampoline, a pair of racer waterslides, a glow-in-the-dark laser tag room, a room escape challenge and a surf simulator.
Royal Caribbean President and CEO Michael Bayley says millennials want more frequent and shorter vacations, and the Mariner of the Seas is expected to meet that demand.
