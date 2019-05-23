Royal Bank reports $3.23 billion Q2 profit, provisions for credit losses climb
A Royal Bank of Canada sign is shown in the financial district in Toronto on Tuesday, August 22, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, May 23, 2019 7:34AM EDT
TORONTO - Royal Bank of Canada earned $3.23 billion in its latest quarter, helped by growth in its capital markets, personal and commercial banking and wealth management businesses.
The bank says the profit amounted to $2.20 per diluted share for the quarter ended April 30.
The result compared with a profit of $3.06 billion or $2.06 per diluted share a year ago.
Total provisions for credit losses climbed to $426 million, up from $274 million in the same quarter last year, due to higher provisions in personal and commercial banking, wealth management and capital markets.
On an adjusted basis, RBC reported $2.23 in diluted cash earnings per share for the quarter, up from $2.10 per share a year ago.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of $2.21, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- New York puts Democrats a step closer to Trump tax returns
- Royal Bank reports $3.23 billion Q2 profit, provisions for credit losses climb
- World shares sink as U.S.-China spat takes centre stage
- China seeks Asian neighbours' support in trade fight with U.S.
- Clean energy one of Canada's fastest-growing industries