Business

    • Royal Bank of Canada reports $4.22-billion Q4 profit, raises quarterly dividend

    A Royal Bank of Canada sign and a Canada flag are pictured in Ottawa, June 27, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick A Royal Bank of Canada sign and a Canada flag are pictured in Ottawa, June 27, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
    Share
    TORONTO -

    Royal Bank of Canada raised its dividend as it reported a fourth-quarter profit of $4.22 billion, up from $3.94 billion in the same quarter last year.

    The bank said Wednesday it will now pay a quarterly dividend of $1.48 per share, up from $1.42 per share.

    The increased payment to shareholders came as RBC says it earned $2.91 per diluted share for the quarter ended Oct. 31, up from a profit of $2.76 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

    Revenue totalled $15.07 billion, up from $12.69 billion a year ago, while its provision for credit losses amounted to $840 million, up from $720 million in the same quarter last year.

    On an adjusted basis, RBC says it earned $3.07 per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of $2.65 per diluted share a year earlier.

    The average analyst estimate had been for an adjusted profit of $3.01 per share, according to data provided by LSEG Data & Analytics.

    "As our results exemplify, our premium franchises delivered diversified revenue growth, underpinned by a strong balance sheet and prudent risk management," RBC chief executive Dave McKay said in a statement.

    "One of our year's defining moments was the acquisition of HSBC Bank Canada, which marked a pivotal milestone in our client-driven growth story and strengthened our position as a competitive global financial institution."

    RBC said its personal banking business earned $1.58 billion, up from $1.37 billion a year earlier, helped by the inclusion of HSBC Canada results.

    Meanwhile, the bank's commercial banking operations earned $774 million, up from $668 million, also helped by the addition of HSBC Canada.

    RBC's wealth management business earned $969 million, up from $272 million, while its insurance operations earned $162 million, up from $97 million a year ago.

    The bank's capital markets business earned $985 million for the quarter, down from $987 million a year ago.

    RBC's corporate segment reported a loss of $247 million primarily due to the after-tax impact of the HSBC Canada transaction and integration costs compared with profit of $549 million for the segment a year ago.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2024.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News