Rogers services restored for 'the vast majority' of customers, company says
Rogers services restored for 'the vast majority' of customers, company says
After a day of service outages on Friday, Rogers said on Saturday morning that services have been restored for "the vast majority" of its customers.
"As our services come back online and traffic volumes return to normal, some customers may experience a delay in regaining full service," the company tweeted at around 7 a.m. EDT.
The Rogers network outage has affected several mobile and internet services, banks, debit purchases, passport offices and Canada's ArriveCAN app.
The company said on Friday evening that services were "starting to recover." In a statement late Friday night, Rogers CEO Tony Staffieri said the company had made "meaningful progress towards bringing our networks back online" and apologized for the service disruption.
Rogers also says it will be automatically crediting customers to make up for the lost service.
With files from CTVNews.ca's Melissa Lopez-Martinez and Michael Lee
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
New banking rules have come into effect in Canada. These are the important changes
New rules came have come into effect in Canada that will affect bank accounts and credit cards.
Seniors, low-income earners among those most impacted by rising inflation, economists say
Canada is experiencing a rate of inflation not seen since 1983, but not everyone is experiencing it in the same way, economist says, with those most impacted being people with lower incomes and households who spend a large portion of their budgets on necessities such as food and housing.
OPINION | How much of a mortgage can I afford in Canada?
Prices have been easing slightly recently, but affording a mortgage is still a very difficult task for many Canadians. How much of a mortgage can you afford? Contributor Christopher Liew breaks it down in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Canada recession: It's coming, RBC predicts, but how long will the downturn last?
Canada is headed towards a moderate recession, but the economic contraction is expected to be short-lived compared to previous recessions, economists with Royal Bank of Canada predict.
CMHC says residential mortgage debt grew last year by fastest pace since 2008
The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation says residential mortgage debt grew by nine per cent last year compared with a year earlier for the fastest pace of growth since 2008.
Bank of Canada's rapid rate hikes likely to cause a recession, study finds
The Bank of Canada's strategy of rapidly increasing its key interest rate in an effort to tackle skyrocketing inflation will likely trigger a recession, says a new study released Tuesday from the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives.
Saving for retirement is becoming out of reach for young Canadians
Even though it may seem years away, saving for retirement is a top priority among 26 per cent of Canadians aged 18 to 34, a recent survey from the Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan found. However, 79 per cent of respondents in that age group say saving for retirement is prohibitively expensive.
Planning a road trip? Here's how to save money on gas this summer
As gas prices slightly trend down this week after some of the highest national averages seen in recent months, some Canadians may be thinking twice before planning their usual summer road trip plans. CTVNews.ca looks at how drivers can save at the pumps while travelling.