

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Rogers Media and Vice Canada have announced the end of their three-year-old partnership, with TV channel Viceland slated to cease broadcasting on Rogers cable as of March 31 and Rogers giving up its interest in Vice StuRogers Media cuts ties with Vice Canada, pulls Viceland channel off the airdio Canada.

Rogers says it is evolving its Canadian content strategy and will redirect future funding to initiatives that "better align" with its portfolio and brands, adding it wants to explore opportunities that appeal to a broad audience.

Vice Canada president Ryan Archibald says in a statement that unspecified new partnerships will be announced soon, adding the company's priority is to see Viceland content continue to reach Canadian audiences.

He says the Rogers joint venture resulted in over 130 hours of original Canadian programming since it was announced in October 2014, with Viceland launched in February 2016.

Vice Canada says it now has full ownership of the content library and the Toronto studio and plans to continue to build that business.