

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Rogers Communications is cutting the size of its digital content and publishing team by about one-third.

The Toronto-based company says about 75 full-time employees have been laid off, reducing the size of that team to about 150 people.

Rogers says the job cuts reflects the "headwinds" faced by its industry, which has been dealing with a years-long change in consumer reading habits and a loss in advertising revenue at most established publishers.

The Toronto-based company has one of Canada's biggest media businesses, active in print and digital publishing, radio broadcasting and television including the Sportsnet specialty channels.

However, Rogers Media is much smaller than the company's wireless and cable divisions.

It says that all of its current publishing brands will continue and the company remains committed to producing high-quality editorial content.