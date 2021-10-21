Rogers CEO addresses boardroom feud, says he has board's 'strong unequivocal support'

MORE Business News

BNN Bloomberg RADIO

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

UPDATED

UPDATED | Feds say provinces will issue 'standardized' proof of vaccination for travel

Instead of issuing a singular federal national COVID-19 vaccine passport, the federal government says that each province and territory will be responsible for issuing a 'standardized pan-Canadian' vaccine passport that Canadians can use when travelling abroad. Each province's system is supposed to have a 'common' look and feel, with the expectation that by next month all Canadians will have access.

A traveller waits next to check-in kiosks not currently in use at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Friday, July 30, 2021. The federal government announced funding of up to $38.4 million for infrastructure projects at the airport as part of COVID-19 recovery efforts. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Canada

World

Politics
  • UPDATED

    UPDATED | Feds say provinces will issue 'standardized' proof of vaccination for travel

    Instead of issuing a singular federal national COVID-19 vaccine passport, the federal government says that each province and territory will be responsible for issuing a 'standardized pan-Canadian' vaccine passport that Canadians can use when travelling abroad. Each province's system is supposed to have a 'common' look and feel, with the expectation that by next month all Canadians will have access.

    A traveller waits next to check-in kiosks not currently in use at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Friday, July 30, 2021. The federal government announced funding of up to $38.4 million for infrastructure projects at the airport as part of COVID-19 recovery efforts. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

  • Conservatives say they're against decision to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for MPs

    The federal Conservatives—the only caucus yet to confirm how many of its MPs remain unvaccinated—have come out in opposition to the new mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy announced by the House of Commons. The decision taken by a cross-party committee of MPs that means that as of Nov. 22, anyone entering the House of Commons precinct will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social