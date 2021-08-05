TORONTO -- North American markets rose on Thursday, as Canada's main stock index benefitted from higher crude oil prices and continued strong earnings reports for the second quarter of 2021.

The S&P/TSX composite index gained 45.75 points at 20,375.48.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 271.58 points at 35,064.25. The S&P 500 index was up 26.44 points at 4,429.10, while the Nasdaq composite was up 114.59 points at 14,895.12.

The Canadian dollar traded for 80.02 cents US compared with 79.71 cents US on Wednesday.

The September crude oil contract was up 94 cents at US$69.09 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was down 1.8 cents at US$4.14 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$5.60 at US$1,808.90 an ounce and the September copper contract was up nearly 16 cents at nearly US$4.35 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 5, 2021.