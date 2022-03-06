Rising crude oil, gold prices help cushion S&P/TSX composite from blow from Ukraine

TORONTO -

Canada's main stock index was cushioned from moving heavily into the red as fears about sanctions against Russian oil lifted crude prices and powered the energy sector to its highest level since 2015.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 98.03 points or 0.5 per cent at 21,304.40.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 797.42 points or 2.4 per cent at 32,817.38. The S&P 500 index was down 127.78 points or nearly 3.0 per cent at 4,201.09, while the Nasdaq composite was down 482.48 points or 3.6 per cent at 12,830.96.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.29 cents US compared with 78.43 cents US on Friday.

The April crude oil contract was up US$3.72 at US$119.40 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down 18.3 cents at US$4.83 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$29.30 at US$1,995.90 an ounce and the May copper contract was down 20.7 cents at US$4.73 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 7, 2022.