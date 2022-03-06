Rising crude oil, gold prices help cushion S&P/TSX composite from blow from Ukraine

A woman walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on, March 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) A woman walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on, March 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

MORE Business News