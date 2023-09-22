Retail sales up 0.3 per cent at $66.1 billion in July, Statistics Canada reports
Statistics Canada says retail sales rose 0.3 per cent to $66.1 billion in July, helped by the strength of sales at supermarkets and grocery stores.
However, the agency says its early estimate for August suggests retail sales fell 0.3 per cent for that month, though it cautioned the figure would be revised.
For July, Statistics Canada says sales at food and beverage retailers gained 1.3 per cent as supermarkets and other grocery retailers, except convenience stores, rose 1.5 per cent and beer, wine and liquor retailers added 1.3 per cent. Sales at general merchandise retailers rose 1.8 per cent.
Meanwhile, sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers fell 1.6 per cent, the first decline in four months, as sales at new car dealers dropped 1.7 per cent and used car dealers lost 3.1 per cent.
Core retail sales -- which exclude gasoline stations and fuel vendors, and motor vehicle and parts dealers -- gained 1.3 per cent in July.
In volume terms, retail sales fell 0.2 per cent in July.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2023.
LIVE UPDATES 'A very exciting day': Zelenskyy speaks to Parliament, Trudeau to offer $650M in Ukraine aid
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will soon be addressing a joint session of Canada's Parliament, making his case for continued support amid Russia's ongoing invasion. CTV News has confirmed that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce $650M in additional military assistance, as part of this historic visit. Follow along for live updates.
U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, wife indicted on bribe charges as probe finds $100K in gold bars, prosecutors say
U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey and his wife were indicted Friday on bribery charges after an investigation that turned up US$100,000 in gold bars and $480,000 in hidden cash at their home, prosecutors said.
Former senior RCMP official Cameron Ortis is fighting his spying charges with a Charter challenge
The trial of Cameron Ortis, a former RCMP intelligence official accused of providing top-secret national security data to unauthorized persons, could be derailed by a constitutional challenge just days before jury selection.
TREND LINE Conservatives extend summer lead over Liberals, NDP sees bump in Nanos ballot tracking
With the fall sitting of Parliament underway, Nanos ballot tracking shows the federal Conservatives continue to hold onto the lead they've had all summer while the Liberals remain stalled, and the NDP has managed to gain a bit of steam in third place.
Canada Post reviewing use of address data following criticism from privacy watchdog
Canada Post says it is reviewing how it uses data for tailored marketing campaigns after the federal privacy watchdog found the post office was breaking the law by gleaning information from the outsides of envelopes and packages.
McNaughton is third Ford cabinet minister to resign in past 3 weeks
Ontario Labour Minister Monte McNaughton announced on Friday he is stepping away from politics after accepting a job in the private sector. McNaughton is the third minister to resign from Premier Doug Ford's cabinet this month, though he said his departure is not connected to the unfolding Greenbelt development scandal.
Guantanamo judge rules 9/11 defendant unfit for trial after panel finds abuse rendered him psychotic
A military judge at Guantanamo Bay has ruled a 9/11 defendant incompetent to stand trial after a military medical panel found that the man's abuse in CIA custody years earlier had rendered him psychotic.
Ontario woman issues warning about scam involving fake Service Canada employee that cost her $50K
An Ontario woman is warning others after a fraudster impersonating a Service Canada employee convinced her to empty out $50,000 from her bank account.
Cyber security officials urge 'vigilance' against threats as Zelenskyy visits Canada
As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits Canada, top security officials are re-issuing a call to 'adopt a heightened state of vigilance, and to bolster … awareness of and protection against malicious cyber threats.'
