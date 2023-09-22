Business

    • Retail sales up 0.3 per cent at $66.1 billion in July, Statistics Canada reports

    People shop inside a Metro grocery store in Toronto, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston People shop inside a Metro grocery store in Toronto, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
    OTTAWA -

    Statistics Canada says retail sales rose 0.3 per cent to $66.1 billion in July, helped by the strength of sales at supermarkets and grocery stores.

    However, the agency says its early estimate for August suggests retail sales fell 0.3 per cent for that month, though it cautioned the figure would be revised.

    For July, Statistics Canada says sales at food and beverage retailers gained 1.3 per cent as supermarkets and other grocery retailers, except convenience stores, rose 1.5 per cent and beer, wine and liquor retailers added 1.3 per cent. Sales at general merchandise retailers rose 1.8 per cent.

    Meanwhile, sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers fell 1.6 per cent, the first decline in four months, as sales at new car dealers dropped 1.7 per cent and used car dealers lost 3.1 per cent.

    Core retail sales -- which exclude gasoline stations and fuel vendors, and motor vehicle and parts dealers -- gained 1.3 per cent in July.

    In volume terms, retail sales fell 0.2 per cent in July.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2023.

