The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Statistics Canada says retail sales rose 0.2 per cent to $50.1 billion in November, boosted by higher sales at gasoline stations and electronics and appliance stores.

The agency says sales were up in six of 11 subsectors, representing 37 per cent of total retail trade.

Sales at gasoline stations were up 5.9 per cent, boosted in large part by higher prices at the pump, while promotional events helped boost sales at electronics and appliance stores 12.9 per cent.

Offsetting the gains, sales fell at motor vehicle and parts dealers 3.6 per cent in November and sales at new car dealers fell 5.3 per cent.

Excluding motor vehicle and parts dealers, retail sales rose 1.6 per cent.

Retail sales in volume terms increased 0.3 per cent.