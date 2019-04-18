Retail sales rose 0.8 per cent in February: StatCan
A man and a woman prepare to load a large screen television into the trunk of a car during Boxing Day sales in Montreal, Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, April 18, 2019 9:11AM EDT
OTTAWA - Statistics Canada says retail sales rose 0.8 per cent in February to $50.6 billion, the first increase since October.
Economists had expected an increase of 0.4 per cent, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.
Sales were up in five of 11 subsectors, representing 73 per cent of retail trade.
Retail sales at general merchandise stores, which include department stores, warehouse clubs as well as home and auto supplies stores, rose 3.8 per cent, while sales at new car dealers helped motor vehicle and parts dealers sales climb 1.4 per cent.
Sales at building material and garden equipment and supplies dealers were down 1.6 per cent after posting gains in December and January.
Overall retail sales in volume terms were up 0.2 per cent.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Jet Airways' lenders hope bidding process can save airline
- Oil sector applauds Kenney's win, but pipelines remain in limbo
- Retail sales rose 0.8 per cent in February: StatCan
- Federal government extends Trans Mountain deadline to June 18
- U.S. allows lawsuits against foreign companies in Cuba, imperilling Canada