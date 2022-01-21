Retail sales climbed 0.7 per cent in November to $58.1B, Statistics Canada says

New Dodge Ram pickup trucks for sale are seen at an auto mall in Ottawa, on Monday, April 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang New Dodge Ram pickup trucks for sale are seen at an auto mall in Ottawa, on Monday, April 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

MORE Business News