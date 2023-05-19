Resumption of full WestJet operations could take 48 hours as strike averted: aviation expert

It could take at least a couple of days for WestJet to get back to full operations, an aviation expert says, after the airline and its pilots union managed to reach a last-minute deal and avoid possible job action Friday.

WestJet Group and the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), which represents WestJet and Swoop pilots, have reached a tentative agreement ahead of a potential strike.

"It's going to take them about 48 hours, in my opinion, to get the network back to a stable state," John Gradek, a lecturer at McGill University's School of Aviation Management, told CTV's Your Morning on Friday.

"Crews are out of place, airplanes are out of place because they were parking them, and I think that you want to make sure that everything's in place before you start reopening flights for booking or for operations. So, it could take about a couple of days for it to get back to normal."

WestJet CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech said the agreement with the pilots provides "meaningful improvements to job security and scope, working conditions and wages."

"We appreciate we were able to arrive at a deal, however, recognize the impact on our guests and we sincerely appreciate their patience during this time," he said.

Before the agreement had been reached, the airline pre-emptively offered free flight changes and cancellations for certain dates as a possible strike loomed.

These include:

A one-time fee waiver for flight changes or cancellations on eligible flights booked for May 15-21, as long as a traveller requests a change or cancellation more than two hours prior to departure.

Free flight changes and cancellations for Swoop flights from May 19 to 21.

The fee waivers apply as long as the flight has not been cancelled. Where a flight has been changed or cancelled, the airline says it will provide details on how to request a refund if a passenger no longer wishes to travel.

As for the tentative deal, the ALPA said in a statement that the agreement "delivers on the goals of better job security, enhanced compensation and more flexible schedules," allowing for a better work-life balance that is in line with the contracts of its other pilot groups.

Bernard Lewall, who heads ALPA's WestJet contingent, said in the statement from the union that WestJet has become "nothing more than a training ground for pilots looking to leave for better opportunities."

He has said previously that pilots earn roughly half of what some of their U.S. counterparts make.

"This contract will change that and make WestJet a career destination once again," Lewall said.

The union membership is expected to vote on the agreement in the coming days.

In a video posted to YouTube, von Hoensbroech said, "This agreement is just one of many steps we are taking to re-establish WestJet as the friendly, reliable and affordable airline that you know and love."

A separate statement from WestJet says that while it is "ramping up its operations as quickly and efficiently as possible," it would take time to resume full operations.

"Guests remain encouraged to continue to check the status of their flights before heading to the airport," the statement said.

WestJet cancelled more than 100 flights on Thursday as talks failed to produce a deal, with von Hoensbroech saying the airline planned to lock out all pilots by the strike deadline if an agreement could not be reached.

With files from The Canadian Press