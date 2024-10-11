Business

    Restaurant owner MTY Food sees profit, revenue slide in Q3

    The Groupe MTY offices are seen in Montreal on January 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz The Groupe MTY offices are seen in Montreal on January 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
    MTY Food Group Inc. says its profit and revenue both slid in its most recent quarter.

    The restaurant franchisor and operator says its net income attributable to owners totalled $34.9 million in its third quarter, compared with $38.9 million a year earlier.

    The results for the period ended Aug. 31 amounted to $1.46 per diluted share, down from $1.59 per diluted share a year prior.

    The company behind 90 brands including Manchu Wok and Mr. Sub attributed the fall to impairment charges on property, plants and equipment along with intangibles assets.

    Its revenue decreased slightly to $292.8 million in the quarter from $298 million a year ago.

    While CEO Eric Lefebvre saw the quarter as a sign that the company's ongoing restructuring is starting to bear fruits, he said the business was also hampered by significant delays in construction and permitting that resulted in fewer locations opening.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2024.

