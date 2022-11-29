Restaurant Brands to expand Burger King, Popeyes in Eastern Europe through McWin deal
Restaurant Brands International Inc. is expanding two of its biggest fast-food brands in Eastern Europe through an affiliate of restaurant operator McWin.
The company says McWin's newly launched Rex Concepts CEE platform has acquired master franchise and development rights to expand Burger King in Czech Republic, Poland and Romania and to introduce Popeyes to Czech Republic and Poland.
Restaurant Brands says McWin plans to open 600 restaurants in the three countries over the next 10 years.
David Shear, president international of Restaurant Brands, says the company is confident McWin's strong experience developing businesses will lead to the successful expansion of the two brands in Eastern Europe.
Henry McGovern, co-founder of private investment firm McWin, says the company sees significant growth opportunities for the brands in the region.
He says following the company's acquisition of BK SEE Poland S.A. in August, the master franchise and development agreement with Restaurant Brands is the second investment made through its McWin Restaurant Fund.
The deal "demonstrates our commitment to helping brands reach the next level with operational excellence as we unlock sustainable long-term value for customers, employees, communities, and the local economies where we operate," McGovern said in a statement.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 29, 2022
