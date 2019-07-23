Restaurant Brands plans to bring Popeyes to China with partner TFI TAB Food
Popeyes currently has 2,600 fast-food restaurants in the United States and 25 other countries around the world. (AFP Photo/Paul J. Richards)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, July 23, 2019 7:37AM EDT
TORONTO - Restaurant Brands International Inc. says it has an agreement to develop and open more than 1,500 Popeyes restaurants in China over the next 10 years.
The Toronto-based company also owns the Tim Hortons and Burger King restaurant businesses.
Its Chinese partner in the Popeyes expansion is TFI TAB Food Investments, which has more than 2,000 restaurants in China and Turkey.
TFI has also been Burger King's partner in China since 2012.
Restaurant Brands currently has 3,100 Popeyes locations in 25 countries, including the United States and Canada.
It also has 4,800 Tim Hortons restaurants, primarily in Canada and the United States.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Johnson's win elevates 'no-deal' Brexit risks to U.K. economy
- Catalyst opposes HBC privatization bid, seeks to buy nearly 15M shares
- Restaurant Brands plans to bring Popeyes to China with partner TFI TAB Food
- Court dismisses challenge of deal that helps U.S. nab tax cheats in Canada
- LL Bean poised to open 1st store in Canada