TORONTO -- Strength in the energy and metals and mining sectors helped lift Canada's main stock index in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were down.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 37.20 points at 17,334.13.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 36.26 points at 29,787.66. The S&P 500 index was down 1.61 points at 3,660.84, while the Nasdaq composite was down 26.21 points at 12,328.90.

The Canadian dollar traded for 77.28 cents US compared with 77.21 cents US on Tuesday.

The January crude oil contract was up 67 cents at US$45.22 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down almost a penny at US$2.87 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$10.60 at US$1,829.50 an ounce and the March copper contract was little changed at US$3.48 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2020.