Resource sectors help boost S&P/TSX composite, U.S. stock markets also rise

TORONTO -

Gains in the energy and base metal sectors helped lead Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading as it added to its record high close on Friday.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 84.64 points at 21,540.46.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 114.37 points at 36,442.32. The S&P 500 index was up 5.26 points at 4,702.79, while the Nasdaq composite was up 19.07 points at 15,990.66.

The Canadian dollar traded for 80.32 cents US compared with 80.31 cents US on Friday.

The December crude oil contract was up 43 cents at US$81.70 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down two cents at US$5.50 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$5.80 at US$1,822.60 an ounce and the December copper contract was up six cents at US$4.40 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2021.