Resource and tech sectors help boost stocks in Toronto; U.S. markets higher
Passers-by look at an electronic stock board of a securities firm showing Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 in Tokyo, Tuesday, April 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, April 17, 2018 12:10AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 17, 2018 12:53PM EDT
TORONTO - Resource and technology stocks helped boost Canada's main stock index in late-morning trading, while U.S. market were solidly higher.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 80.54 points to 15,380.92, after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 266.86 points to 24,839.90. The S&P 500 index was up 28.44 points to 2,706.28 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 106.40 points to 7,262.68.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 79.57 cents US, up from an average value of 79.50 cents US on Monday.
The May crude contract was up 24 cents to US$66.46 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was unchanged at US$2.75 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract was down US$4.70 to US$1,346.00 an ounce and the May copper contract was down two cents to US$3.08 a pound.
In-Depth from BNN
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- WTO panel rules against Canada in preliminary ruling in C Series dispute
- Resource and tech sectors help boost stocks in Toronto; U.S. markets higher
- Canadian manufacturing sales up 1.9 per cent in February
- 'A clear message:' Alberta proposes legislation to limit oil shipments
- Tim Hortons HQ relocates to downtown Toronto