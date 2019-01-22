Resolute Forest Products has most of lawsuit against enviro groups in U.S. dismissed
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 22, 2019 5:19PM EST
A Montreal-based forestry company has had most of its lawsuit against a group of environmental organizations dismissed by a California judge.
The suit was brought by Resolute Forest Products against Greenpeace, Stand.Earth and several individuals.
The company says the environmentalists defamed it by saying, among other things, that it was harvesting in an area of Quebec it wasn't.
Resolute also brought racketeering charges against the groups.
But the judge dismissed most of those claims, including the racketeering charges.
He found Resolute's suit to be an attempt to stifle criticism of the company's actions.
The charges relating to the harvesting area remain before the courts.
A similar case in Ontario brought by Resolute against Greenpeace Canada is pending.
