Rescue of British Steel by China's Jingye confirmed
This Oct. 20, 2015 file photo shows the Scunthorpe steel plant, now owned by British Steel, in Scunthorpe, England. Britain‚Äôs government pledged Tuesday May 21, 2019 to do its utmost to support British Steel amid reports the company is facing bankruptcy. (Anna Gowthorpe/PA via AP, File)
Published Monday, November 11, 2019 5:59AM EST
Last Updated Monday, November 11, 2019 10:57AM EST
LONDON -- Britain's Insolvency Service confirmed Monday that a deal has been struck to rescue British Steel, potentially safeguarding some 4,000 jobs.
The government did not release details on the acquisition of the company by Jingye Steel.
The BBC reported earlier Monday that an agreement in principle had been made for a 70 million-pound ($90 million) deal with the Chinese industrial company.
The acquisition of the business and assets of British Steel Limited, includes the steelworks at Scunthorpe, U.K. mills and shares of FN Steel BV, British Steel France Rail SAS and TSP Engineering. The sale also includes British Steel's Redcar Bulk Terminal Limited.
"Completion of the contract is conditional on a number of matters, including gaining the necessary regulatory approvals," the government agency service said in a statement. "The parties are working together to conclude a sale as soon as reasonably practicable."
The deal comes just days after talks with the Turkish firm Ataer collapsed. The Community trade union had said interest from both Ataer and Jingye "rightly demonstrates that potential buyers believe that British Steel can have a sustainable future."
While voicing optimism, Ross Murdoch, a national officer at the GMB union, cautioned that "due diligence on this sale was completed very quickly and the devil will be in the detail."
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Man says Apple Card offered him far more credit than his wife, who has better finances
- Uncertainty over U.S.-China trade talks pushes stocks lower
- Canadian company reports fatality in a rock fall at Mexican mine
- Keystone pipeline restarts 2 weeks after North Dakota leak
- Billions in sales on Singles Day, world's busiest online shopping event