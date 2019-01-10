Report from Manitoba chiefs says Indigenous contribution to economy in billions
WINNIPEG -- A newly released report shows Indigenous people in Manitoba contributed billions of dollars to the economy in just one year.
The report from organizations representing chiefs in the north and south looks at the impact of the Indigenous economy and of urban reserves in the province.
It says spending by Indigenous people, businesses and governments totalled $9.3 billion in 2016.
It also says the Indigenous economy also contributed $2.3 billion -- or almost four per cent -- to Manitoba's gross domestic product.
MKO Grand Chief Garrison Settee says most of the Indigenous activity in the economy has not been acknowledged.
He says the report validates Indigenous people as important contributors to the province.
